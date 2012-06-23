By Iain Rogers
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 23 Spain's nervy 1-0 win
over Croatia that put them into the last eight of Euro 2012 as
Group C winners showed they have learned how to get through
tough matches when playing poorly, according to Andres Iniesta.
However, the world and European champions are not unbeatable
and extending their run of title wins is getting harder all the
time, the midfielder told the daily El Pais as Spain prepare to
battle France for a semi-final place later on Saturday.
"In the past we suffered and we were out," said the
28-year-old, Spain's stand-out player at the tournament being
co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
"Now we suffer, we win and we are through to the
quarter-finals," he added, with Spain having been unbeaten in
their last 17 competitive matches with 16 wins and a draw.
"We have made the exceptional into something routine, which
means winning is the norm, and it seems like we are invincible,"
said Iniesta. "But we are not and sometimes you lose even when
you are the superior team."
Spain have never beaten France in six competitive meetings,
losing five and drawing one, and were eliminated by Les Bleus
3-1 in a last-16 clash at the 2006 World Cup, a game Iniesta
said had left him with bitter memories.
However, he said he hoped Spain would maintain their
incredible streak at major tournaments and get used to winning
in the same way his club Barcelona have managed in La Liga and
the Champions League.
"Each year it becomes harder because winning is more
difficult for us each time," he said.
"I experienced that at Barcelona and now I am experiencing
it with the national team.
"It's just as hard to win the first time, when you are not
in the habit, as it is to keep winning when you have achieved
everything.
"That was the merit of Barcelona and I hope it will be the
merit of the national team too."
The winners of Saturday's quarter-final will meet Cristiano
Ronaldo's Portugal in the last four.
