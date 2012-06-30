By Iain Rogers
KIEV, June 30
KIEV, June 30 Andres Iniesta's uncanny ability
to unsettle defences was perfectly captured by a photograph
taken during Spain's opening match at Euro 2012, a
closely-fought Group C draw with their opponents in Sunday's
final Italy.
The shot shows Iniesta, in full flow and dressed in the red
of the world and European champions, closely encircled by five
blue-clad Italians and is an eloquent reminder of what it can
sometimes require to thwart the fleet-footed playmaker.
Iniesta will always be a hero to Spanish fans for scoring
the extra-time winner that secured the nation's first World Cup
in 2010 and his silky skills and sharp thinking have helped put
Spain within touching distance of becoming the first side to
retain their European Championsip crown.
Pale and unassuming, he has made a habit of thrusting
himself into the limelight with some dramatic goals on the
biggest occasions and his ability to glide effortlessly past his
marker or find a killer pass is perhaps matched only by his
Barcelona team mate Lionel Messi.
As well as his 116th-minute strike against the Netherlands
in the World Cup final two years ago, Iniesta struck a wonderful
94th-minute equaliser away to Chelsea that put Barcelona into
the 2009 Champions League final on away goals.
In April, he showed great composure to grab Barca's third
goal against AC Milan that helped steer them into the Champions
League semi-finals for the fifth time in a row.
By his own admission, the midfielder, who has netted 11
times in 70 international appearances, thinks he should score
more often.
"Perhaps I should have got more goals than I have," Iniesta
told Barcelona's TV channel earlier this year.
"Sometimes when you are off the pitch you see a clear chance
to score, yet when you are out there you opt for the pass
instead. This shouldn't affect my play, but it would make me a
better player."
PEAK FITNESS
His former coach at Barca, Pep Guardiola, agreed: "I think
Andres has more goals in him than the statistics reflect but he
does so much more than just score goals," he said recently.
Iniesta was hampered by niggling injuries before Euro 2008
and the 2010 World Cup but this time he has come into a major
tournament at peak fitness.
The slightly-built 28-year-old, who won his first cap in May
2006, has mainly been roving on the left of midfield at Euro
2012 and has combined dangerously with left back Jordi Alba, who
is poised to join Barca from Valencia.
"It's true that before both the last European Championship
and the World Cup I always had a problem and this time it's not
the case," Iniesta told a news conference in Gdansk before the
Italy game in the Polish port city.
"I am in good shape and full of confidence and I feel like I
am in optimum playing condition," he said.
Although he has not added to his goal tally at Euro 2012,
his performances in Poland and Ukraine have earned him
man-of-the-match awards in the Italy draw and the 1-0 group
stage defeat of Croatia.
With his pallid complexion, receding hairline and humble
demeanour he appears the antithesis of the modern sportsman, but
is the epitome of the talent-based team ethic of the world and
European champions.
It won't be a huge surprise if he pops up to score the
winner again on Sunday in Kiev.
(Additional reporting by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by
Ken Ferris)