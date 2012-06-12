WARSAW, June 12 Facts and figures ahead of Thursday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Spain and Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk (1845 GMT):

* Spain and Ireland have met 14 times in competition over the past 40 years and the Spaniards hold a clear advantage with eight games won and four drawn to Ireland's two victories.

* Since the 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in the opening match of the World Cup two years ago, Spain have failed to score in only two of 29 internationals.

* Spain's run of 14 consecutive victories in competitive matches since their 1-0 loss to the Swiss came to an end with the 1-1 draw against Italy on Sunday.

* Ireland's run of 14 matches without defeat also ended on Sunday with the 3-1 defeat by Croatia.

* The three goals conceded to the Croatians were as many as the total Ireland let in during their unbeaten run, which included 11 clean sheets.

* Croatia's Mario Mandzukic on Sunday became the first player to score two goals in a game against Ireland since Robert Lewandowki of Poland who struck twice in a 3-2 win in a November 2008 friendly. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)