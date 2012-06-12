WARSAW, June 12 Facts and figures ahead of
Thursday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Spain and Ireland at
the PGE Arena in Gdansk (1845 GMT):
* Spain and Ireland have met 14 times in competition over
the past 40 years and the Spaniards hold a clear advantage with
eight games won and four drawn to Ireland's two victories.
* Since the 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in the opening match
of the World Cup two years ago, Spain have failed to score in
only two of 29 internationals.
* Spain's run of 14 consecutive victories in competitive
matches since their 1-0 loss to the Swiss came to an end with
the 1-1 draw against Italy on Sunday.
* Ireland's run of 14 matches without defeat also ended on
Sunday with the 3-1 defeat by Croatia.
* The three goals conceded to the Croatians were as many as
the total Ireland let in during their unbeaten run, which
included 11 clean sheets.
* Croatia's Mario Mandzukic on Sunday became the first
player to score two goals in a game against Ireland since Robert
Lewandowki of Poland who struck twice in a 3-2 win in a November
2008 friendly.
