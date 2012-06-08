WARSAW, June 8 Facts and figures ahead of
Sunday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Spain and Italy at the
PGE Arena in Poland's Gdansk:
* Matches between the rivals are traditionally close with
Italy holding a narrow edge of eight wins to seven with 10
draws. The two have met in tournament finals no less than six
times before and Spain have never won in regulation time.
However, they did defeat Italy on penalties after a 0-0 draw in
the quarter-finals of Euro 2008 on their way to the title.
* Spain and Italy once played each other on successive days
in the World Cup. At the 1934 finals in Italy, long before
penalty shootouts were dreamed up, the two drew 1-1 in Florence
and had to replay the next day in the same city. Italy won 1-0
and went on to become world champions for the first time.
* Spain, European and world champions, have the chance of
several records in this tournament. They could become the first
team to retain the European title and the first to win three
major finals in a row after their Euro 2008 success in Austria
and Switzerland and their World Cup win in South Africa two
years ago. They could also equal Germany's record of three
European championship titles.
* Since their surprise 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in their
first World Cup group game two years ago, Spain have embarked on
a record 14 successive victories in competitive matches - six at
the World Cup and eight in the Euro qualifiers. Since the start
of 2007 Spain's record in World Cup and Euro competition is
startling - in 40 games they have won 37, drawn two and lost
only once.
* Italy are one of only four teams to have beaten Spain
since they won the World Cup. They beat the Spaniards 2-1 in a
friendly in Bari last August. The three other teams to beat
Spain were Argentina, Portugal and England.
* Italy go into the tournament on the back of three
successive losses in friendlies without scoring a goal.
Curiously, their last goal was scored in Poland when they beat
the Poles 2-0 in Wroclaw last November.
