MADRID Oct 5 Sevilla striker Alvaro Negredo will drop out of the Spain squad for their upcoming Euro 2012 qualifiers to prevent aggravating a thigh injury, the world champions said on Wednesday.

Negredo, 26, who extended his contract with Sevilla until 2016 on Tuesday, was the highest scoring Spanish player in La Liga last season with 20 goals, and is vying for a place in the Spain side to travel to Poland and Ukraine next year.

The Spanish federation said a replacement would not be called up for Friday´s trip to play the Czech Republic and next Tuesday´s clash at home to Scotland.

Holders Spain have already qualified from Group I. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)