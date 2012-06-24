By Iain Rogers
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 24 The fact that Spain
have two days fewer than Portugal to prepare for Wednesday's
Euro 2012 semi-final will have an impact but the world and
European champions cannot use it as an excuse, physio Javier
Minano said on Sunday.
Portugal played their quarter-final against Czech Republic
on Thursday, while Spain's last-eight match against France was
on Saturday and Minano said that would give the Portuguese
"something of an advantage" over the holders in Donetsk.
"There is no doubt that it has an impact but then again we
had a day longer than the French to prepare for the
quarter-final so we can't use it as an excuse either," he added
in a rare appearance at a news conference at Spain's training
base in Gniewino, northern Poland.
Like all the other national teams competing in Poland and
Ukraine, the Spanish players have endured a long, hard season
with their clubs and Minano said it was impossible to tell
whether they were close to their physical limit.
"A few years ago it was unthinkable that a player could play
5,000 minutes of football in a season, which is the case with
some of these footballers," he added.
"It's a challenge for them no doubt but it's the same for
other teams and the response has been good.
"Based on that response, the coach is picking the players
who he believes can perform the best."
Spain had yet to decide whether they will return to Gniewino
after the semi-final if they get through to the final on July 1
in Kiev, or whether they will head directly to the Ukrainian
capital, Minano added.
"The calm and the excellent facilities we have found here
(in Gniewino) will certainly play a major role in the decision,"
he said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)