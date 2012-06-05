By Iain Rogers
MADRID, June 5 Spain shook off the tag of
inveterate also-rans to triumph at Euro 2008 and winning a first
World Cup two years later secured them undisputed status as the
team to beat in international soccer.
However they will have to re-write soccer's record books if
they are to keep their European title in Poland and Ukraine this
summer. No country has ever retained the Henri Delauney trophy
and no country, on any continent, has won three major
tournaments in a row.
The Iberian nation used to be haunted by the "curse of the
quarters" - at the European Championships of 1996 and 2000 and
at the World Cups of 1994 and 2002 the last eight had proved a
bitter stumbling block.
Fans feared the worst at Euro 2008 when then-world champions
Italy battled to a 0-0 draw to force a quarter-final penalty
shootout but that was when Spain's luck changed and Iker
Casillas's saves sent them through.
Released from their jinx and flush with self-belief they
swept on to the title and followed up their success in Austria
and Switzerland with a less spectacular, but equally efficient,
performance to win the World Cup in South Africa.
Under coach Vicente del Bosque, they continue to win plaudits
for their slick possession play, attacking flair and solid
defence and are firm favourites to become the first nation to
win back-to-back continental titles with a World Cup in between.
"Of course we are favourites due to the fact that we are the
reigning European and world champions and it seems that is
something we can't shake off," a smiling Del Bosque said in an
interview with Reuters in March.
"But Netherlands and Germany, who were second and third in
the World Cup, are also clear favourites, all the more so
because of their impeccable Euro 2012 qualifying runs," the
former Real Madrid coach and player added.
"Then you have England, Italy, France, Portugal, they all
have excellent players.
"And in these relatively short championships it can happen
that any country comes into form and wins it, as happened with
Greece in Portugal in 2004."
PASSION TO COMPETE
Del Bosque succeeded Luis Aragones after Euro 2008 and has
kept the core of the team intact while making minor adjustments
to a well organised and confident side who won all eight matches
in Euro 2012 qualifying. They had also won all 10 qualifiers in
the build-up to the World Cup.
One major setback for the former Real Madrid coach is the loss
of Spain's record scorer David Villa after the Barcelona striker
failed to recover in time from a broken leg sustained in
December.
Spain would not have won Euro 2008 or the 2010 World Cup
without Villa's goals - he has 51 in 82 appearances - and his
absence in Poland and Ukraine is a significant blow.
Carles Puyol's knee problem, which has ruled out the
talismanic defender, is another untimely misfortune and it will
be up to Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique to hold the line in
central defence.
Del Bosque has included striker Fernando Torres in the squad
despite his staggering loss of form since he joined Chelsea from
Liverpool just over a year ago.
The 28-year-old, who became a national hero when he netted
the winning goal in the Euro 2008 final against Germany, appears
to be on his way back to something like his old self, scoring
against South Korea in a friendly last month, and in Villa's
absence has a good chance of starting against Italy in Gdansk on
June 10.
Athletic Bilbao's towering striker Fernando Llorente and
Sevilla's bull-like forward Alvaro Negredo are Del Bosque's
other options up front and he has also experimented with a team
that does not include a traditional central striker.
With exceptional midfielders like Andres Iniesta, Cesc
Fabregas, David Silva and Xavi on his roster, who all have a
keen eye for goal, Del Bosque may go for a 4-2-4 formation, with
Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets in the holding midfield roles.
"We have had almost four years now with a stable national
team, a national team that has not suffered major changes," Del
Bosque told Reuters.
"Yes we have quality, yes we have the right playing system
and yes we have the passion necessary to compete."
