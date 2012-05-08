Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
MADRID May 8 Spain defender Carles Puyol could miss Euro 2012 after his club Barcelona said on Tuesday he has a knee injury that requires arthroscopic surgery and will be out for around six weeks.
"After tests were conducted it was decided the player would have arthroscopic surgery next Saturday, May 12," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com). "The estimated time he will be out of action is around six weeks."
Spain's first game of Euro 2012 is against Italy on June 10.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)