MADRID May 8 Spain defender Carles Puyol could miss Euro 2012 after his club Barcelona said on Tuesday he has a knee injury that requires arthroscopic surgery and will be out for around six weeks.

"After tests were conducted it was decided the player would have arthroscopic surgery next Saturday, May 12," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com). "The estimated time he will be out of action is around six weeks."

Spain's first game of Euro 2012 is against Italy on June 10.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)