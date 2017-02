BARCELONA May 9 Spain defender Carles Puyol believes it will be "impossible" for him to recover from a knee injury in time to play in Euro 2012 starting next month.

"To be honest it's going to be very tough, but I have to wait and see how the operation goes," the Barcelona centre back told a news conference on Wednesday when asked whether he would make it.

"But I think it's impossible because when you come out of an operation there is a recovery period and I believe that those who are in better shape should go," he added. (Reporting by Elena Gyldenkerne, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)