By Iain Rogers
| GDANSK, June 10
GDANSK, June 10 Spain complained the Gdansk
pitch was too dry and slow after the world and European
champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in their Euro 2012
Group C opener on Sunday.
Against a well-organised Italian side, the Spanish struggled
to get their zippy passing game going on a surface that appeared
heavy and officials were out mowing the grass immediately after
the match.
"A pitch that is so dry does not do football or the
spectators many favours," Spain coach Vicente del Bosque told a
news conference at which he also praised the Italian
performance.
"If the pitch had been a bit quicker it would have been
better for both teams and a better match," he added.
Spain needed a 64th-minute Cesc Fabregas equaliser to rescue
a point after substitute Antonio Di Natale had fired Italy ahead
four minutes earlier.
Spanish forward Fernando Torres, who squandered two chances
to snatch a winner after coming on for the last 15 minutes, said
the team had "complained a lot" to organisers about the dryness
of the grass before kickoff.
Man-of-the-match Andres Iniesta also added his voice to the
criticism.
"In the end they (Italy) were able to benefit a lot from the
pitch," Torres said in an interview with Spanish television.
Iniesta added: "I think that for the spectator a pitch in
good condition is always better."
