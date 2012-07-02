(Adds celebrations in Madrid)
By Sarah White
MADRID, July 2 Spaniards seized on their
European Championship triumph as a source of restored national
pride after months of economic anxieties, as celebrations
reached fever pitch on Monday with a victory parade in the
capital.
Across the country many were looking forward to another
night of revelry after Spain thrashed Italy 4-0 on Sunday,
becoming the first team to win two Euro titles in a row, with a
World Cup in between.
The team arrived back in Madrid on Monday afternoon. After
visiting King Juan Carlos I, the players were cheered by tens of
thousand of fans during a lap of the capital and a party near
the central fountain of Cibeles, the scene of euphoric
celebrations on Sunday that stretched into the early hours.
The game also drew a record television audience of nearly
15.5 million people, broadcaster Telecinco said.
However, even amid the car honking and chants of "Yo soy
Espanol" (I am Spanish) filling the streets of Madrid and other
cities, worries about Spain's recession-hit economy were never
far from people's minds..
Several of the players dedicated the victory to Spaniards
suffering from the economic crisis.
National morale took a beating when Spain was forced to ask
for a European rescue for its ailing banks last month.
Many were now looking to the historic achievement of the
national soccer team as a source of inspiration for the tough
months ahead, with lessons to be drawn from the squad's
performance for Spaniards and their politicians.
"Let us mature amid the complexity of these difficult days
we're living in and let us learn from yesterday's resounding
victory everything that makes us stronger, better, freer, more
just and, even, happier," wrote one commentator in the
right-leaning newspaper ABC.
INVINCIBLE SPAIN
Like many of the leading dailies, it dedicated the first 10
pages of Monday's edition to coverage of the game and
celebrations, under the headline "Invincible Spain".
Others waxed lyrical, about everything from the ethics to
the style displayed by the players, with special editions
drowned in red and yellow lettering and pictures of the Spanish
flag.
"Spain is eternal, like the songs that stay with us when
love passes," wrote El Mundo, likening Spain's goals to the
beats in a melody.
But it also took a shot at politicians, with a cartoon
showing the soccer team lined up for an official photo on the
steps of the Moncloa, the prime minister's residence, above the
caption: "The solution to our problems: the government of
(coach) Del Bosque and his ministers."
Spain has had to ask for up to 100 billion euros ($127
billion) in European Union support for its banks and the
right-wing government of Mariano Rajoy is also struggling to
rein in a gaping deficit.
Deep spending cuts and the handling of the country's banking
turmoil - with big bailouts for lenders linked to politicians -
has sparked public anger, while the European rescue and economic
worries left many anxious.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Alison
Wildey)