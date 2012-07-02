By Sarah White
| MADRID, July 2
MADRID, July 2 Spaniards seized on their Euro
2012 triumph as a source of restored national pride after months
of economic anxieties, as celebrations were set to reach fever
pitch on Monday with a victory parade in the capital.
Across the country many were looking forward to another
night of revelry after Spain thrashed Italy 4-0 on Sunday,
making it the first team to win two Euro titles in a row with a
World Cup in between.
The team was due to arrive back in Madrid on Monday
afternoon for a lap of the capital and a party with thousands of
fans near the central fountain of Cibeles, the scene of
euphoric celebrations on Sunday that stretched into the early
hours.
The game also drew a record television audience of nearly
15.5 million people, TV channel Telecinco said.
However, even amid the car honking and chants of "Yo soy
Espanol" (I am Spanish) filling the streets of Madrid and other
cities, worries about Spain's recession-hit economy were still
never too far from people's minds..
National morale took a beating when Spain was forced to ask
for a European rescue for its ailing banks last month.
Many were now looking to the historic achievement of the
national soccer team as a source of inspiration for the tough
months ahead, with lessons to be drawn for Spaniards and their
politicians from the squad's performance.
"Let us mature amid the complexity of these difficult days
we're living in and let us learn from yesterday's resounding
victory everything that makes us stronger, better, freer, more
just and, even, happier," wrote one commentator in right-leaning
newspaper ABC.
INVINCIBLE SPAIN
Like many of the leading dailies, it dedicated the 10 first
pages of Monday's edition to coverage of the game and
celebrations, under a triumphant "Invincible Spain" headline.
Others waxed lyrical about everything from the ethics to the
style displayed by the players, with special editions drowned in
red and yellow lettering and pictures of the Spanish flag.
"Spain is eternal, like the songs that stay with us when
love passes," wrote El Mundo, likening Spain's goals to the
beats in a melody.
But it also took a shot at politicians, with a cartoon
showing the soccer team lined up for an official photo on the
steps of the Moncloa, the prime minister's residence, with the
caption: "The solution to our problems: the government of
(coach) Del Bosque and his ministers."
Spain has had to ask for up to 100 billion euros ($127
billion) in European Union support for its banks and the
right-wing government of Mariano Rajoy is also struggling to
rein in a gaping deficit.
Deep spending cuts and the handling of the country's banking
turmoil - with big bailouts for lenders linked to politicians -
has sparked public anger, while the European rescue and economic
worries left many anxious.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Alison
Wildey)