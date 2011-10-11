(adds teams)
Oct 11 Spain 3 Scotland 1 - Euro 2012 qualifying
Group I result:
In Alicante
Scorers:
Spain: David Silva 6, 44, David Villa 54
Scotland: David Goodwillie (pen) 66
Halftime: 2-0
Spain: 12-Victor Valdes; 15-Sergio Ramos, 3 Gerard Pique,
5-Carles Puyol (17-Alvaro Arbeloa 45), 11-Jordi Alba; 8 Xavier
Hernandez (19-Fernando Llorente 64), 16-Sergio Busquets,
20-Santi Cazorla; 18-Pedro, 7-David Villa, 21-David Silva
(22-Thiago Alcantara 55).
Scotland: 1-Allan McGregor; 2-Alan Hutton, 3-Phil Bardsley,
4-Christophe Berra, 5-Gary Caldwell; 6-Charlie Adam (16-James
Forrest 63), 8-James Morrison, 7-Darren Fletcher (14-Don Cowie
85), 10-Barry Bannan (17-David Goodwillie 63), 11-Steven
Naismith; 9-Craig Mackail-Smith
Referee: Stefan Johannesson (Sweden)