May 2 Spain results since the 2010 World Cup:
2010
Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers
Aug 11 F Mexico Mexico City D 1-1 Silva
Sept 3 EQ Liechtenstein Vaduz W 4-0 Torres 2, Silva, Villa
Sept 7 F Argentina Buenos Aires L 1-4 Llorente
Oct 8 EQ Lithuania Salamanca W 3-1 Llorente 2, Silva
Oct 12 EQ Scotland Glasgow W 3-2 Villa, Iniesta, Llorente
Nov 17 F Portugal Lisbon L 0-4
2011
Feb 9 F Colombia Madrid W 1-0 Silva
March 25 EQ Czech Rep. Granada W 2-1 Villa 2
March 29 EQ Lithuania Kaunas W 3-1 Xavi, Kijanskas og, Mata
June 4 F United States Foxborough W 4-0 Cazorla 2, Negredo, Torres
June 7 F Venezuela Puerto La Cruz W 3-0 Villa, Pedro, Alonso
Aug 10 F Italy Bari L 1-2 Alonso
Sept 2 F Chile St. Gall W 3-2 Fabregas 2, Iniesta
Sept 6 EQ Liechtenstein Logrono W 6-0 Negredo 2, Xavi, Ramos, Villa 2
Oct 7 EQ Czech Rep. Prague W 2-0 Mata, Alonso
Oct 10 EQ Scotland Alicante W 3-1 Silva 2, Villa
Nov 12 F England London L 0-1
Nov 15 F Costa Rica San Jose D 2-2 Silva, Villa
2012
Feb 29 F Venezuela Malaga W 5-0 Iniesta, Silva, Soldado 3
EQ = Euro Qualifier
F = Friendly
(Compiled by Iain Rogers)