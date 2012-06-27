June 27 Spain will don black armbands for Wednesday's Euro 2012 semi-final against Portugal to honour Miquel Roque, a Real Betis defender who died of cancer at the weekend aged 23, the nation's soccer federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

There was some confusion earlier on Wednesday as to whether Spain would be allowed to pay homage to the player, who started out in Barcelona's youth ranks and had a stint at Liverpool.

UEFA published a statement saying it had not received a request from the Spanish to hold a minute's silence before the match in Donetsk.

The statement came after Spanish media had erroneously said Spain's request for a minute's silence had been rejected.

The RFEF then confirmed the players would wear black armbands as holders Spain seek a place in Sunday's final in Kiev against Italy or Germany. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by; Mark Meadows)