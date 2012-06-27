June 27 Spain will don black armbands for
Wednesday's Euro 2012 semi-final against Portugal to honour
Miquel Roque, a Real Betis defender who died of cancer at the
weekend aged 23, the nation's soccer federation (RFEF) said in a
statement.
There was some confusion earlier on Wednesday as to whether
Spain would be allowed to pay homage to the player, who started
out in Barcelona's youth ranks and had a stint at Liverpool.
UEFA published a statement saying it had not received a
request from the Spanish to hold a minute's silence before the
match in Donetsk.
The statement came after Spanish media had erroneously said
Spain's request for a minute's silence had been rejected.
The RFEF then confirmed the players would wear black
armbands as holders Spain seek a place in Sunday's final in Kiev
against Italy or Germany.
