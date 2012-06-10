(Adds details)
GDANSK, June 10 Spain striker Fernando Torres
was left on the bench as coach Vicente del Bosque fielded a team
without a recognised centre forward for the holders' Group C
opener against Italy on Sunday.
Attacking midfielders Cesc Fabregas, who has only recently
shaken off a hamstring strain, Andres Iniesta and David Silva
were all included along with playmaker Xavi, with Sergio
Busquets and Xabi Alonso in the central holding positions.
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli handed a surprise debut to
Emanuele Giaccherini, likely to play at left wing back, with
Daniele De Rossi moving from midfield to a three-man defence.
Prandelli also opted for Thiago Motta in midfield, over
Riccardo Montolivo and Antonio Nocerino, with Mario Balotelli as
a lone striker and Antonio Cassano playing just behind and
expected to help unlock the Spanish defence.
Teams for Sunday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Spain and
Italy at the PGE Arena (1600 GMT):
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos,
3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi
Alonso; 8-Xavi, 6-Andres Iniesta, 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc
Fabregas
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 16-Daniele
De Rossi, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 2-Christian Maggio, 8-Claudio
Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 5-Thiago Motta, 13-Emanuele
Giaccherini; 10-Antonio Cassano, 9-Mario Balotelli
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers and Mark Meadows, editing by Tom
Pilcher and Ken Ferris)