(Adds details of changes to both teams)

GDANSK, June 14 Spain added striker Fernando Torres to their starting lineup for the Euro 2012 Group C match against Ireland on Thursday as coach Vicente del Bosque abandoned his tactic of foregoing a recognised centre forward.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who operated as a roving forward and netted the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Italy, drops to the bench.

Torres will operate ahead of attacking midfielders Andres Iniesta and David Silva, with playmaker Xavi in the centre in front of holding midfielders Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets.

Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni kept faith with his 4-4-2 formation, with Simon Cox replacing Kevin Doyle alongside captain Robbie Keane up front.

Teams for Thursday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Spain and Ireland at the PGE Arena (1845 GMT):

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi Alonso; 6-Andres Iniesta, 8-Xavi, 21-David Silva; 9-Fernando Torres

Ireland: 1-Shay Given; 4-John O'Shea, 2-Sean St. Ledger, 5-Richard Dunne, 3-Stephen Ward; 7-Aiden McGeady, 6-Glenn Whelan, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Damien Duff; 10-Robbie Keane, 20-Simon Cox

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)