DONETSK, June 23 France have chosen a defensive lineup for Saturday's Euro 2012 quarter-final against Spain, bolstering the right flank to try to contain Andres Iniesta, while Spain will again start without a designated striker.

Mathieu Debuchy, who has been playing fullback for Les Bleus, will be on the right flank with Anthony Reveillere filling in behind.

Florent Malouda will start in midfield alongside Yann Mvila and Yohan Cabaye after France coach Laurent Blanc dropped Samir Nasri and Alou Diarra.

Spain have foregone a recognised striker with coach Vicente del Bosque fielding the same team that started against Italy in their opening Group C game, meaning forward Fernando Torres starts on the bench.

Cesc Fabregas, Iniesta, David Silva and Xavi are all included with Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso, who will win his 100th cap, in the central midfield holding positions.

Teams

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 8-Xavi, 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi Alonso; 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc Fabregas, 6-Andres Iniesta

France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 13-Anthony Reveillere, 4-Adil Rami, 21-Laurent Koscielny, 22-Gael Clichy; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 6-Yohan Cabaye, 17-Yann Mvila, 15-Florent Malouda, 7-Franck Ribery; 10-Karim Benzema

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)