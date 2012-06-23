(changes dateline, no change to story)
DONETSK, June 23 France have chosen a defensive
lineup for Saturday's Euro 2012 quarter-final against Spain,
bolstering the right flank to try to contain Andres Iniesta,
while Spain will again start without a designated striker.
Mathieu Debuchy, who has been playing fullback for Les
Bleus, will be on the right flank with Anthony Reveillere
filling in behind.
Florent Malouda will start in midfield alongside Yann Mvila
and Yohan Cabaye after France coach Laurent Blanc dropped Samir
Nasri and Alou Diarra.
Spain have foregone a recognised striker with coach Vicente
del Bosque fielding the same team that started against Italy in
their opening Group C game, meaning forward Fernando Torres
starts on the bench.
Cesc Fabregas, Iniesta, David Silva and Xavi are all
included with Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso, who will win his
100th cap, in the central midfield holding positions.
Teams
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos,
3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 8-Xavi, 16-Sergio Busquets,
14-Xabi Alonso; 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc Fabregas, 6-Andres
Iniesta
France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 13-Anthony Reveillere, 4-Adil Rami,
21-Laurent Koscielny, 22-Gael Clichy; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 6-Yohan
Cabaye, 17-Yann Mvila, 15-Florent Malouda, 7-Franck Ribery;
10-Karim Benzema
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)