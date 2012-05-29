MADRID May 29 Fernando Torres is in his best
physical and mental shape for some time and is itching to play
an important part in Spain's bid to retain their European title,
reserve goalkeeper Pepe Reina said on Tuesday.
With record Spain scorer David Villa ruled out of the
tournament, Torres is primed to put a lengthy period of poor
form behind him, Reina, who played with the striker at
Liverpool, told a news conference in Berne ahead of Wednesday's
friendly against South Korea.
"It's been a while since I have seen him like this," Reina
said.
"Physically, he is in good shape. Mentally he feels he is an
important player in the national team, all the more so since
Villa pulled out, and he relishes that role," he added.
"He feels comfortable and he looks switched on. Hopefully,
he will have a good European Championship and Spain will feed
off his goals."
Torres has had a torrid time since joining Chelsea in
January 2011 but recently has started to look something like the
player who struck fear into defences at club and international
level and scored the brilliant goal that beat Germany in the
Euro 2008 final in Vienna.
The 28-year-old known as "el nino" (the kid) came off the
bench to net the goal that killed off Barcelona in their
Champions League semi-final second leg and looked sharp when
thrown into the fray in the final against Bayern Munich, winning
the corner that led to Didier Drogba's leveller.
He said this week he was determined to repay the faith shown
in him by Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and with Villa
sidelined by injury is likely to start for the world champions
at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine starting next month.
"He seems less closed, with a positive attitude and the
pleasure you get from coming to play for the national team," Del
Bosque, who dropped Torres for a friendly against Venezuela in
February, said.
"He has spirit and is in a very positive mood," added the
former Real Madrid player and coach.
Spain begin their campaign to become the first country to
win back-to-back continental titles with a World Cup in between
against Italy on June 10, before meeting Group C rivals Ireland
and Croatia.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)