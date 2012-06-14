GDANSK, June 14 Spain striker Fernando Torres was included in their starting lineup for the Euro 2012 Group C match against Ireland on Thursday as coach Vicente del Bosque abandoned his tactic of foregoing a recognised centre forward.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who operated as a roving forward and netted the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Italy, drops to the bench, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said.

Torres will operate ahead of attacking midfielders Andres Iniesta and David Silva, with playmaker Xavi in the centre in front of holding midfielders Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)