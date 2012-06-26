By Iain Rogers
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 26
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 26 Ten Real Madrid
players will pull on the shirts of Spain, Portugal and Germany
in this week's Euro 2012 semi-finals, the latest reminder of the
clout wielded by the world's richest soccer club by income.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most expensive player at
about $125 million, will lead Portugal's Pepe and Fabio Coentrao
out against their Real team mates representing Spain in Donetsk
on Wednesday, before Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira line up for
Germany against Italy in Warsaw on Thursday.
Real's economic might, and that of great domestic rivals
Barcelona, the world's second richest club who have seven
players in the Spanish squad, mainly derives from their
stranglehold over revenue from La Liga television rights.
Their whopping TV deals, negotiated individually, allow them
to buy and pay the best players and compete with European rivals
like the Manchester clubs, United and City, Chelsea and Bayern
Munich, while their Spanish peers are left trailing far behind.
Analysts have long argued that Spain needs to adopt the
system of collective bargaining and income sharing for TV rights
used in other major European leagues or else more of Spain's
professional clubs will follow Real Zaragoza, Real Betis, Racing
Santander and others into administration.
Real and Barca have come under some pressure to agree a
fairer distribution of TV cash but analysts say a recent
collective deal struck by the English Premier League, which will
boost revenue by 70 percent over three years, makes it unlikely
they will give up their current dominance.
The economic crisis gripping Spain and Europe has only made
the need for change more urgent, while the success of the
Spanish national team stands in stark contrast to the parlous
financial situation in the country's domestic league.
"A majority of clubs are bankrupt," Jaume Llopis, a senior
lecturer at the IESE business school in Barcelona, told Reuters.
COMPETITIVE POSITION
Real and Barca gobbled up roughly half the 640 million euros
($799 million) Spanish clubs earned from TV rights in the
2010-11 season, according to a study published in April by
University of Barcelona accounting professor Jose Maria Gay.
Barca's 163 million and Real's 156 million dwarf the 42
million earned by Valencia, who finished a distant third behind
champions Real and second-placed Barca in La Liga last season.
In a deal announced this month, broadcaster BSkyB and former
state telecoms company BT will share live domestic English
Premier League rights from next year.
They agreed a three-year contract worth 3.018 billion pounds
($4.70 billion) that will narrow the revenue gap between clubs
like Manchester United, City and Chelsea and Real and Barca.
"There is no doubt that this TV deal will improve the
competitive position of English clubs," the Swiss Rambler, a
widely-respected blogger on soccer finances, wrote last week.
The top two in England, United and City, earned about half
as much from TV rights as Real and Barca last season but the gap
may close altogether depending on the size of overseas rights
deals and whether Spain's dominant pair can be persuaded to
adopt an English-style bargaining system, he added.
However, Angel Barajas, associate professor of financial
management at the University of Vigo, said such a change to the
Spanish set up was even less likely after the new Premier League
deal with English clubs using their increased resources to try
to lure even more of the world's best players.
"Madrid and Barca will still be able to compete for this
talent as their TV contracts guarantee them large amounts of
revenue," Barajas told Reuters.
"But they will want to hold on to individually negotiated
deals as this will allow them to stay at the same level as the
richest clubs in the Premier League.
"Perhaps the imbalances in the Spanish league will become
even greater."
GRIM READING
The accounts of Spanish clubs already make grim reading with
the 20 teams in the top flight having combined debts of 3.53
billion euros in 2010-11, according to Gay.
Income was about 1.67 billion euros, with Real and Barca
alone accounting for more than 900 million.
"We are at a very delicate moment and it will be hard to
straighten out Spanish soccer in the midst of the financial and
economic storm gripping Spain and Europe," Gay told Reuters.
"You have to add in football's own crisis that the clubs
have been provoking in recent years with accounting imbalances
and monumental levels of debt."
Clubs in Spain's top two divisions owe some 750 million
euros to the tax authorities plus another 600 million to the
social security system, a situation that has provoked outrage at
a time when ordinary people are struggling with shrinking
incomes and rising costs and the jobless lines are lengthening.
"It's immoral given Spain's economic situation that the
government does not force the clubs to settle these debts,"
Llopis at IESE said.
"But no politician would dare as it would mean the end of
Spanish football, the opiate of the people. Only Real and Barca,
by selling real estate and players, would survive."
Despite the apparently bleak outlook, Barajas said he hoped
new UEFA Financial Fair Play rules designed to stop clubs
spending more than they earned, coupled with similar regulations
being introduced in Spain, would eventually bear fruit.
"Hopefully clubs will rein in spending and rely more on
developing talent in their youth academies," he said.
"But it's high time we dispensed with the good intentions
and the empty gestures and finally took some concrete action."
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
