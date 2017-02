ALICANTE, Spain Oct 11 David Villa grabbed his 50th international goal when he struck in the 54th minute of Spain's Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland on Tuesday.

The Barcelona forward, his country's all-time top scorer, sidefooted home a David Silva pass to put his side 3-0 up on his 80th appearance.

Schalke 04 striker Raul, who last played for Spain in September 2006, is the second-highest scorer with 44 goals in 102 appearances. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)