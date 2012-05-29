May 29 Group C squads for the June 8-July 1 Euro
2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine:
Croatia:
Goalkeepers: Stipe Pletikosa (FC Rostov), Danijel Subasic
(Monaco), Ivan Kelava (Dinamo Zagreb)
Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Tottenham Hotspur), Josip Simunic
(Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Strinic (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Gordon
Schildenfeld (Eintracht Frankfurt), Domagoj Vida (Dinamo
Zagreb), Jurica Buljat (Maccabi Haifa)
Midfielders: Danijel Pranjic (Bayern Munich), Darijo Srna
(Shakhtar Donetsk), Ognjen Vukojevic (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Rakitic
(Sevilla), Tomislav Dujmovic (Dynamo Moscow), Luka Modric
(Tottenham Hotspur), Milan Badelj (Dinamo Zagreb), Niko Kranjcar
(Tottenham Hotspur), Ivan Perisic (Borussia Dortmund), Ivo
Ilicevic (Hamburg SV)
Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (VfL Wolfsburg), Eduardo Da Silva
(Shakhtar Donetsk), Nikica Jelavic (Everton), Ivica Olic (VfL
Wolfsburg)
Ireland:
Goalkeepers: Shay Given (Aston Villa), Keiren Westwood
(Sunderland), David Forde (Millwall)
Defenders: John O'Shea (Sunderland), Richard Dunne (Aston
Villa), Sean St Ledger (Leicester City), Stephen Ward
(Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Hull City), Stephen
Kelly (Fulham), Darren O'Dea (Celtic)
Midfielders: Keith Andrews (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn
Whelan (Stoke City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Damien Duff
(Fulham), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow), Stephen Hunt
(Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul Green (unattached), James
McClean (Sunderland)
Forwards: Robbie Keane (Los Angeles Galaxy), Kevin Doyle
(Wolverhampton Wanderers), Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion),
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion)
Italy:
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis
(Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain)
Defenders: Ignazio Abate (AC Milan), Federico Balzaretti
(Palermo), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci
(Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Christian Maggio
(Napoli), Angelo Ogbonna (Torino)
Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma), Alessandro Diamanti
(Bologna), Emanuele Giaccherini (Juventus), Claudio Marchisio
(Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina), Thiago Motta (Paris
St Germain), Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan), Andrea Pirlo
(Juventus)
Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Fabio Borini
(AS Roma), Antonio Cassano (AC Milan), Antonio Di Natale
(Udinese), Sebastian Giovinco (Parma)
Spain:
Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina
(Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona)
Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real
Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Valencia), Raul
Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Javi Martinez
(Athletic Bilbao)
Midfielders: Xavi (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona),
Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), David
Silva (Manchester City), Santi Cazorla (Malaga), Cesc Fabregas
(Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea)
Forwards: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando
Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Alvaro
Negredo (Sevilla)
