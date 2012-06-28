By Simon Evans
DONETSK, June 28
DONETSK, June 28 A disappointing semi-final
between Spain and Portugal served again to highlight the dearth
of quality strikers at Euro 2012, a failing that has been
somewhat disguised by the debate over tactics.
Critics of Spain have questioned coach Vicente Del Bosque's
decision to play, against Italy and France, without a recognised
striker, worrying that it may mark a trend others will follow
but perhaps a lack of outstanding forwards is the real worry.
Del Bosque did field a classic number nine against Portugal
on Wednesday, in Alvaro Negredo who did not manage a single shot
on target and made little contribution before being replaced by
midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the 54th minute.
Fabregas grabbed the headlines by converting the winning
penalty in Spain's 4-2 shootout success after a goalless 120
minutes but his introduction was another signal from Del Bosque
that he has little faith in his main strikers Fernando Torres
and Fernando Llorente who watched the match from the bench.
Perhaps if David Villa had not been injured prior to the
tournament, Del Bosque would have avoided the six-man midfield
approach which has seen Spain, too often, run out of options
when they arrive in the final third.
Torres, who scored the winning goal in the 2008 final win
over Germany, has struggled at club level since his move to
Chelsea in January 2011 and his drop in form left Del Bosque
with a headache which he cured by playing without a striker.
Portugal, whose first choice centre forward Helder Postiga
was injured for the semi-final, played Hugo Almeida up front
with Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo out wide.
PHYSICAL PRRESENCE
Almeida, who plays for Besiktas in Turkey, was at least a
physical presence that gave Spain's all-too-often untroubled
back line something to think about, but when he did break free
his finishing lacked finesse.
If Portugal or Spain had a striker, or two, with the quality
to match their accomplished midfields, it might have been a game
where the memories were about a wonderful goal and not the
unsatisfactory elimination process of the shootout.
While Germany's Mario Gomez has had an excellent tournament,
and coach Joachim Loew has a quality alternative in Miroslav
Klose, closing in on Gerd Mueller's all-time national scoring
record, the knockout stage has missed the impact of great
strikers.
Italy missed several chances to finish off England before
extra time in the quarter-finals and, while Mario Balotelli and
Antonio Cassano know where the net is, they must be more
clinical against Germany later on Thursday if the Italians are
to progress, although Cesare Prandelli has the option of a
genuine 'poacher' in Antonio Di Natale.
England's Wayne Rooney was supposed to be the one player in
Roy Hodgson's squad who could provide a moment of genius to turn
a game but he hardly threatened Italy's defence playing
alongside the promising but internationally inexperienced Danny
Welbeck.
It could be argued that France played their quarter-final
against Spain without a real striker given that the most
advanced forward, Karim Benzema, like Rooney, enjoys drifting
deep rather than leading the line.
Again, the case can be made that manager Laurent Blanc was
merely making the best of the resources available with little
quality striking power available to him on the bench.
STRIKER SHORTAGE?
It is a far cry from the days when the big debates around
the top teams in major tournaments focused on which of the
strikers would start for their country.
Apart from the Klose-Gomez choice for Germany, the only
other team with real options up front seemed to be the
Netherlands but Premier League top scorer Robin Van Persie and
Bundesliga leading marksman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar managed just one
goal between them in three games.
Indeed, it is hard not to believe Europe is suffering from a
home grown striker shortage.
The two leagues with the money to attract the best talent -
England's Premier League and Spain's La Liga - have plenty of
scoring talent but a large proportion of it comes from outside
the continent.
After Van Persie and Rooney at the top of England's scoring
charts last season, the next leading scorers were Argentine
Sergio Aguero, Nigerian Yakubu, American Clint Dempsey, Togolese
Emmanuel Adebayor and Senegal's Demba Ba.
In Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was the league's second-top
scorer behind Argentine Lionel Messi, with the third top scorer,
Colombian Radamel Falcao, and fourth-best, Argentina's Gonzalo
Higuain.
It is probably a coincidence but the team with the most
striking options - Germany - have a league where nine of the top
10 scorers are European.
It is too soon to talk of strikers being a dying breed at
international level and trends and tactics change rapidly with
the tone often set at tournament's like this.
But it will be interesting to see whether Sunday's final
ends, as it did for Torres in 2008, with a striker as a hero.
