By Tom Pilcher
| WARSAW, June 10
WARSAW, June 10 Spain begin their mission to
become the first nation to retain the European title when they
take on Italy in Gdansk on Sunday.
Vicente del Bosque's world champions have played the most
eye-catching football in the world over the past four years and
they will be fancied to beat an Italy side who arrived in Poland
having lost three consecutive friendlies.
The two European heavyweights meet for a 26th time (1600
GMT) knowing the last time they clashed Italy ran out 2-1
winners in Bari in August.
Italy's centurion goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said on the
eve of the match that they were here to cause a surprise so
Spain have been warned.
However the four-times world champions preparation has been
dogged by poor results and another match-fixing scandal back
home, making it unlikely that Italy will venture too far from
their stubborn defensive formula.
In the other Group C match on Sunday underdogs Ireland face
Croatia in Poznan (1845).
Croatia coach Slaven Bilic called their opponent's style of
play "simple" on Saturday before saying his side were not
capable of surprising Ireland themselves.
(Edited by Martyn Herman)