WARSAW, June 17 Denmark and Portugal will fret a
little more going into Sunday's final Euro 2012 Group B matches
having watched Greece, all but down and out after two games,
dump Group A leaders Russia out of the tournament on Saturday.
The Netherlands, pointless after two defeats but boasting a
squad oozing with talent which could explode into life at any
moment, play second-placed Portugal (three points) in Kharkiv
(1845 GMT).
The Group B permutations are long and complicated but the
simple situation for the misfiring Dutch is that they must win
by a two-goal margin and hope Denmark (three points) lose to
Germany in Lviv (1845).
Group leaders Germany are not assured of qualification
despite their three-point cushion, though a win or draw would
see them through to a quarter-final against Greece in Gdansk on
Friday.
Denmark are tough opponents for the Germans who have not
beaten them since 1996 and in their last competitive meeting the
Danes prevailed 2-0 to clinch the 1992 European Championship.
With Germany in pole position to clinch top spot, unless the
Dutch pull off something special it should be Denmark and
Portugal vying for second place and a last-eight clash with the
Czech Republic in Warsaw on Thursday.
