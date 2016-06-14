LILLE, June 14 Slovakia coach Jan Kozak said it will be sad for the manager and players of next opponents Russia if they were to be kicked out of Euro 2016 because of the behaviour of their supporters.

The European Championship has been marred by hooliganism with Russian fans at the centre of the trouble. Masked Russia supporters charged at England fans, punching and kicking them, after the final whistle of the 1-1 Group B draw at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday.

European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday that Russia would be expelled from the tournament if there were any more incidents of crowd trouble inside the stadium at any of their matches.

"The Russian players or the coach would not deserve anything bad because it's all about football," said Kozak, whose side face Russia in Group B on Wednesday.

"It's a pity because it's a great championship, we have been enjoying it immensely and there has been a great atmosphere inside the stadium," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Slovakia lost 2-1 to Wales in their opening match in Bordeaux and Kozak said he enjoyed the experience despite the result.

"In Bordeaux, it was a great experience, so I hope emotions will cool down and there will be a great football atmosphere at the stadium," he said. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)