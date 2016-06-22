NICE, France, June 22 Belgium went through to the last-16 at Euro 2016 on Wednesday when Radja Nainggolan's late strike gave them a 1-0 win over Sweden, who were knocked out after scoring only once in three games.

Sweden's elimination meant the end of forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's international career as he had announced the day before that he would stop playing for his country once the tournament was over.

Ibrahimovic hooked the ball into the net in the 63rd minute but the goal was disallowed. Their hopes of qualifying ended when Nainggolan scored with a majestic strike from outside the area in the 84th minute.

Belgium finished second in Group E with six points, behind winners Italy, and will face Hungary in their last-16 match, while Sweden finished bottom with one point. Ireland finished with four points and qualified as one of the best third-placed teams, by beating Italy 1-0. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)