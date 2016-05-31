Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
STOCKHOLM May 31 Sweden coach Erik Hamren has named the following 23-man squad for next month's European Championship in France:
Goalkeepers: Andreas Isaksson (Kasimpasa), Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Patrik Carlgren (AIK Stockholm)
Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Copenhagen), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Erik Johansson (Copenhagen), Victor Nilsson Lindelof (Benfica), Martin Olsson (Norwich City), Pontus Jansson (Torino)
Midfielders: Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiakos Piraeus), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg SV), Emil Forsberg (Red Bull Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Palermo), Kim Kallstrom (Grasshoppers), Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland), Oscar Lewicki (Malmo), Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow), Erkan Zengin (Trabzonspor)
Forwards: Marcus Berg (Panathinaikos), John Guidetti (Celta Vigo), Emir Kujovic (IFK Norrkoping), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain). (Compiled by Philip O'Connor; Edited by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.