STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Sweden and Denmark have been hit by injuries to central midfielders ahead of their two-legged playoff for a place in next year's European Championship.

Dane Pione Sisto left the team's headquarters at Elsinore, 50 kilometres north of Copenhagen, on Monday having failed to recover from a groin injury.

The Swedish FA announced that CSKA Moscow enforcer Pontus Wernbloom would also miss the playoff due to a thigh injury.

The Swedes also have concerns over Kim Kallstrom (stomach bug) and Malmo's Oscar Lewicki, who suffered a concussion when he was knocked out in his side's Champions League group game against Shaktar Donetsk.

Denmark's Leon Andreasen was ruled out on Sunday after cutting himself while opening a parcel and Swedish midfielder Albin Ekdahl suffered a foot injury in October that will sideline him for several months.

The first leg of the Scandinavian battle for a place at Euro 2016 takes place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Saturday with the return at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen three days later.

