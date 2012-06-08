By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 8
KIEV, June 8 With hordes of Swedish fans due to
arrive over the opening weekend of Euro 2012, Kiev is working
around the clock to complete a campsite promised to 5000 of
them.
A local supplier acting on behalf of the city had promised
to provide a suitable space for thousands of Swedish campers, as
well as internet access and catering, shower and toilet
facilities.
But when Camp Sweden organisers arrived on Wednesday, they
were dismayed to find that standards that fell far short of what
they had been promised when they signed the deal in April.
“"We had an inspection, and after that we wrote a letter to
the city of Kiev and the Swedish Embassy," Camp Sweden organiser
Ingo Soderlund told Reuters.
A visit to the camp on Friday by a Reuters television crew
revealed stacks of unused building materials, as well as
four-inch nails protruding through corrugated metal fences and
newly-built shower blocks where the cement had not yet set.
There was no sign of the catering facilities or wireless
internet that Swedish fans say they were promised.
“"If it was Sweden and we put in a whole squadron of say 500
people to work, it might be done in time. But we're in Ukraine
so we'll have to see what happens," Soderlund said.
Swedish ambassador Stefan Gullgren visited the Camp Sweden
site on the island of Trukhanov in the Dnipro river, and said
that he had received assurances that everything would be
finished in time.
"“I am glad to see that a lot has been done compared to two
days ago, but we have to admit there are still things to be
done," he told reporters.
“"It has been promised that these tasks will be completed by
the end of the day."
Kiev city official Denis Rudnyk played down the delays in
completing the camp site, saying that all of the essential
components would be finished in time for the opening game.
“"By one o'clock today (Friday) the first aid point will be
working. There will be a doctor with necessary medicine and a
translator," said Rudnyk, who was there to check on progress on
behalf of Kiev mayor Oleksander Popov.
“"I think it's all exaggerated," added Rudnyk. “We have done
Trojan work - we've done more here in the last month than has
been done in the last 15 years."
The Swedish fans already at the site said they did not have
unreasonable expectations, and were looking forward to enjoying
the tournament.
"“We didn't have the highest demands coming here," one fan
from Gothenburg told Reuters. “"We're happy if we have some
place to stay with our tent. If we have water and electricity,
that would be OK."
As the work to finish the campsite continued around him, he
said no-one would remember the camp site if Sweden win the final
in Kiev on July 1.
"“If we win the whole tournament, it will have been a
perfect summer," the fan said.
Sweden open their Group D campaign against co-hosts Ukraine
on Monday.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)