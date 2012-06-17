WARSAW, June 17 Facts and figures ahead of
Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Sweden and France at
the Olympic Stadium in Kiev (1845 GMT):
* Sweden have not beaten France in more than 40 years, a run
of 11 matches since a 2-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in
October 1969.
* Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in four of
Sweden's last five internationals, failing only against England
in their last match.
* Sweden have not drawn a match since February last year, a
1-1 friendly against Ukraine in Nicosia. Since then they have
won 11 of 16 games and lost five.
* France extended their unbeaten record to 23 matches with
the 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Friday. They have conceded just
10 goals in those 23 matches.
* France's triumph against Ukraine ended a run of eight
matches at major tournaments without a win since the 2006 World
Cup finals when they beat Portugal 1-0 in Munich in the
semi-finals.
* French striker Karim Benzema has not yet scored in the
tournament and has appeared on the scoresheet in only two of
France's last 18 internationals.
