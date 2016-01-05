STOCKHOLM Jan 5 Sweden will face Slovenia in a home friendly on May 30 as part of their preparations for the Euro 2016 finals in France, the country's football association announced on Tuesday.

Erik Hamren's side, who booked their place in the finals by beating Scandinavian neighbours Denmark in a playoff, will also face Czech Republic at the Friends Arena on March 29.

They are due to play two other friendlies in March and June against opponents, who are yet to be named.

"It's a good team (Slovenia) that just missed the Euros in a playoff against Ukraine, and they will be good for us to measure ourselves against," team manager Lars Richt said of the game, which will take place at a venue, which is yet to be decided.

Sweden kick off their Euro 2016 campaign in Paris on June 13 against Ireland. They take on Italy in Toulouse four days later before meeting Belgium in Nice on June 22 in their final Group E game. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)