By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM, June 5
Sharp-suited coach Erik Hamren
has helped Sweden bounce back from the disappointment of missing
the 2010 World Cup to qualify automatically for Euro 2012 as the
best runner-up among the nine teams who finished second in their
qualifying groups.
Despite the absence of talismanic captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic
for the final game at home to the Netherlands, Hamren
masterminded Sweden's 3-2 victory which meant Sweden avoided the
playoffs.
For Hamren, it is the latest high in a career that started
in the lower reaches of Swedish club football and will culminate
in matches against hosts Ukraine, England and France in Kiev in
Group D.
Despite a successful career as a club coach, the affable
51-year old was little known outside of Scandinavia when he was
appointed as successor to Lars Lagerback in 2009.
Like Lagerback, he had no great career as a player to speak
of; cut short by injury, he moved instead to the touchline to
begin his steady rise to the top of the Swedish game.
Starting out at small rural clubs, Hamren progressed to
coaching in Stockholm, where he won two cups at AIK before
spending five years at Gothenburg club Orgryte.
With his reputation for playing attractive football and
being very much a 'player's coach', Hamren moved to Denmark and
Aalborg in 2003. After achieving third place in 2007, he won
coach of the year in 2008 as he led them to victory in the
Superligaen.
His success in Denmark led to an offer to coach Norwegian
giants Rosenborg, where his success continued with another
league title.
It was while at Rosenborg that he was offered the chance to
succeed Lars Lagerback as Sweden coach. He originally took up
the post in parallel with his club job, but in May 2010 it was
announced that he would depart from Rosenborg to concentrate on
Sweden full-time.
The contrasts between the sharply-dressed Hamren and the
tracksuited Lagerback could not be more pronounced. Whereas
Lagerback's relationship with the media was characterised by
distrust and occasional hostility, Hamren is much more open.
Lagerback's Sweden were a compact, conservative collective
that were hard to beat, but offered little in attack. Hamren
favours a more expansive approach, allowing players to express
themselves on the ball, and he has often spoken of how a
player's aura or 'shining' is as important as technical ability.
In a country built on consensus, Hamren makes no secret of
the fact that he treats players differently in order to get the
best out of them.
Captain and Milan forward Ibrahimovic is the cornerstone of
his team and he freely admits that the tactical plan is very
much dependent on Ibra's availability.
Unlike Lagerback, he is not wedded to a single system
either, and in recent friendlies he has deployed Ibrahimovic as
a playmaker rather than a target man, with excellent results.
Perhaps most tellingly, Hamren's attack-minded Sweden beat
an Iceland side coached by Lagerback 3-2 in a pre-Euro 2012
friendly, with the Swedes and Ibra in particular tearing Iceland
apart in the opening 15 minutes to go 2-0 up.
He may be known for his loyalty to his players, but Hamren
also possesses a ruthless streak, dispensing with the services
of left-backs Behrang Safari and Oscar Wendt after some
underwhelming performances in the recent qualifying campaign.
Perhaps Hamren's greatest strength is in getting his teams
to believe that they can beat anyone, and his group opponents
should take the victory against Holland to secure qualification
as a warning.
