By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 20
KIEV, June 20 Sweden suffered the curse of many
smaller teams at Euro 2012 when injuries to key players forced
their coach's hand and try as he might Erik Hamren could not
find a solution.
Defeats in the opening two games ended the Swedes' hopes of
progressing in the tournament and a 2-0 victory over a below-par
French side in the final match was not enough to make up for the
disappointment of failing to reach the knockout stages.
Hamren will need to add more defensive nous and tactical
ruthlessness to his team's armoury if they are going to qualify
for the 2014 World Cup.
Most of the problems were caused by injuries to key players
who had taken Sweden to the finals and Hamren had trouble
working out how to cope without them.
Johan Elmander's fractured foot was a huge blow for the
attack but it was the loss of centre back Daniel Majstorovic to
a serious knee injury that caused the biggest problem.
After nine appearances in qualifying, the absence of
Majstorovic robbed Hamren of a dominant aggressive presence at
the back and forced him to reshuffle his pack.
When he did so, Sweden began leaking soft goals at set
pieces, and the confidence of a makeshift back four ebbed away.
With Mikael Lustig hardly playing for Celtic after joining
from Rosenborg, Andreas Granqvist was given a run at right back
in the friendlies, only to be shunted into the centre against
Ukraine.
AERIAL PRESENCE
Despite his imposing aerial presence, Jonas Olsson was
dropped to the bench for the opening game and the result was an
unsettled defence which never clicked and was especially
vulnerable at corners and free kicks.
John Guidetti's absence due to a virus was compounded when
Elmander fractured a metatarsal bone in his right foot and
despite his best efforts to get fit, Hamren was suddenly short
of options up front.
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic given a free role, Hamren lacked a
predatory finisher, and yet Sweden still took the lead in both
opening games at Euro 2012.
Ibra put them 1-0 up against Ukraine and they went 2-1 ahead
against England thanks to Olof Mellberg. But rather than play
cagey, the Swedes continued to attack and threw away both leads
before losing the games.
Despite two excellent goals, Ibra failed once again to
ignite against English opposition when his team needed him most.
His best effort came with a superb acrobatic volley against
France when the Swedes had nothing to play for except pride.
Hamren may have made mistakes that cost his side dearly, but
he is keen to stay in the job and the Swedish Football
Association is not the kind of organisation to act in haste.
The team is still a work in progress but with Ibra set to
continue in the national side and the youthful Guidetti itching
to make his mark, Hamren boasts good attacking options.
Germany will be favourites to win Sweden's World Cup
qualifying group but with Ireland not the force they once were
Hamren will fancy his chances of leading his side to another
major tournament.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)