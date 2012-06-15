KIEV, June 15 Two bold decisions by England
manager Roy Hodgson paid off handsomely on Friday as his faith
in the traditional virtues of the English game produced a
roller-coaster victory over Sweden.
In a dramatic Euro 2012 Group D clash, Hodgson obeyed his
instincts - and followed an unexpected new fashion in this
tournament - by choosing a genuine centre forward, Andy Carroll,
to lead his attack alongside Danny Welbeck in a 4-4-2 formation.
To his critics, it was a retrogressive move that promised
little more than a return to the 'stone age' long-ball football
for which many England teams have been criticised in the past.
But Hodgson knew Sweden were vulnerable in the air and that
six of the last seven goals they had conceded came from headers.
As a seasoned observer of football in Sweden, where he had
two four-years spells as a club manager, he also knew physical
strength would be a key factor in a rugged contest that carried
all the hallmarks of a typical high-tempo Premier League clash.
He may have also found inspiration in the re-emerging value
of traditional strikers at the finals, not least Mario Gomez as
a strapping leader of the Germany line and Fernando Torres, who
has resumed his role as a goalscoring number nine for Spain.
After an era of possession football championed by the
Spanish, Euro 2012 appears to be going 'retro' in keeping with
an age of austerity that demands old values are back in fashion.
CREDIT HODGSON
If the overall performance by England and Sweden was
anything but technically accomplished, Hodgson emerged with
credit and some deserved satisfaction as his players, having
lost an early lead, recovered to claim their first competitive
victory over Sweden and eliminate them.
Carroll scored with a towering header from 12 metres to put
England ahead after 23 minutes and vindicate Hodgson's choice
before Sweden, showing a spirit once felt to be synonymous with
English teams, recovered to lead 2-1 thanks to a Glen Johnson
own goal and a header from unmarked defender Olof Mellberg.
As the game appeared to ebb away from England's control,
Hodgson then made his second key decision by bringing on speedy
winger Theo Walcott after an hour.
Within four minutes, he equalised with a well-struck shot
over a crowded penalty area past unsighted goalkeeper Andreas
Isaksson and after 78 minutes he accelerated clear to create the
winner with a cross that was deftly turned in by Danny Welbeck.
England might have scored a fourth if captain Steven Gerrard
had not selfishly snatched at another Walcott cross when, behind
him, substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was better positioned.
A clear win would, however, have flattered Hodgson's team on
a night when muscle and team spirit were offered up as decisive
alternatives to the silky rotational passing movements of Spain
or the fluent, punchy attacking play of Germany and Russia.
