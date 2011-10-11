By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Striker Ola Toivonen scored
the winner as Sweden beat the Netherlands 3-2 to qualify
automatically for the Euro 2012 finals as best group runners-up
on Tuesday.
The Dutch had already qualified, winning nine qualifiers on
the trot to secure top spot in Group E.
Toivonen, who plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch
championship, scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute and
Sweden held on after withstanding heavy pressure from the
visitors.
Kim Kallstrom fired the hosts ahead on 14 minutes when he
curled a free kick into the top corner but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
equalised nine minutes later, heading home past a static Andreas
Isaksson in the Swedish goal.
Dirk Kuyt then put the Dutch ahead when he nodded home early
in the second half but Sweden hitback immediately with a
two-goal burst.
Sebastian Larsson slotted home a penalty and Toivonen
sidefooted home a rebound from Johan Elmander's shot.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)