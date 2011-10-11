STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Striker Ola Toivonen scored the winner as Sweden beat the Netherlands 3-2 to qualify automatically for the Euro 2012 finals as best group runners-up on Tuesday.

The Dutch had already qualified, winning nine qualifiers on the trot to secure top spot in Group E.

Toivonen, who plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch championship, scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute and Sweden held on after withstanding heavy pressure from the visitors.

Kim Kallstrom fired the hosts ahead on 14 minutes when he curled a free kick into the top corner but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar equalised nine minutes later, heading home past a static Andreas Isaksson in the Swedish goal.

Dirk Kuyt then put the Dutch ahead when he nodded home early in the second half but Sweden hitback immediately with a two-goal burst.

Sebastian Larsson slotted home a penalty and Toivonen sidefooted home a rebound from Johan Elmander's shot. (Editing by Justin Palmer)