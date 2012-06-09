By Philip O'Connor
KIEV, June 9 Sweden forward Johan Elmander
played a full part in training on Saturday and coach Erik Hamren
has a full squad to choose from for their opening Group D game
against Ukraine on Monday.
Elmander showed no ill effects from the foot he fractured
exactly four weeks ago playing for Galatasary against Fenerbache
in the final week of the Turkish season.
The clean bill of health means Hamren must decide which of
his talented midfielders to leave out.
Kim Kallstrom, Anders Svensson and Pontus Wernbloom will
probably battle it out for the two central midfield berths,
although Rasmus Elm can also play in that role.
Wernbloom appears resigned to starting on the bench but he
told reporters the team's fortunes must come first.
“"It's good that there's competition for the sake of the
team. But if you don't get to play, you're always disappointed.
That's how it is," he said.
Should Elm play on the left, Sebastian Larsson is the most
likely candidate to fill the right midfield slot, although
Hamren could ask them to switch.
"“We've both played on both wings," said Larsson, adding
that he wasn't taking his place for granted and would play
anywhere.
“"Obviously, I'm more used to playing on the right. If I
play on the left it's easier to come into the middle and have a
few shots of my own. As long as you get to play, you're happy."
After an afternoon spent on water scooters on Friday,
Larsson said the mood in the camp was very upbeat.
“"It would be stupid if the mood was going down now - it's
now that it should be at its peak. Hopefully, it can be at that
level the whole time we're here, but we'll see," he said. “
Asked how he felt being at the tournament, Wernbloom added:
"“It's fun. We're just waiting for the party to start."
