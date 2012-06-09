KIEV, June 9 Sweden forward Johan Elmander played a full part in training on Saturday and coach Erik Hamren has a full squad to choose from for their opening Group D game against Ukraine on Monday.

Elmander showed no ill effects from the foot he fractured exactly four weeks ago playing for Galatasary against Fenerbache in the final week of the Turkish season.

The clean bill of health means Hamren must decide which of his talented midfielders to leave out.

Kim Kallstrom, Anders Svensson and Pontus Wernbloom will probably battle it out for the two central midfield berths, although Rasmus Elm can also play in that role.

Wernbloom appears resigned to starting on the bench but he told reporters the team's fortunes must come first.

“"It's good that there's competition for the sake of the team. But if you don't get to play, you're always disappointed. That's how it is," he said.

Should Elm play on the left, Sebastian Larsson is the most likely candidate to fill the right midfield slot, although Hamren could ask them to switch.

"“We've both played on both wings," said Larsson, adding that he wasn't taking his place for granted and would play anywhere.

“"Obviously, I'm more used to playing on the right. If I play on the left it's easier to come into the middle and have a few shots of my own. As long as you get to play, you're happy."

After an afternoon spent on water scooters on Friday, Larsson said the mood in the camp was very upbeat.

“"It would be stupid if the mood was going down now - it's now that it should be at its peak. Hopefully, it can be at that level the whole time we're here, but we'll see," he said. “

Asked how he felt being at the tournament, Wernbloom added: "“It's fun. We're just waiting for the party to start." (Editing by Ken Ferris)