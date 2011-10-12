STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Midfielder Rasmus Elm plans to savour the moment when he returns to his Dutch club this week after helping Sweden to get a shock 3-2 victory over the Netherlands and qualify for the finals of Euro 2012.

"I'm going to wear my Sweden shirt to training when I get back to my club this week," a beaming Elm told Reuters after Sweden defeated the previously unbeaten Netherlands in Group E on Tuesday to go through as the best group runners-up.

Elm, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, is one of five members of the Swedish squad who play their club football in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands had already qualified as group winners, winning their first nine games on the trot before their shock defeat to the Swedes, who a year ago had lost 4-1 to them in Amsterdam.

This time, Sweden came back from 2-1 down with two goals in two minutes early in the second half.

Asked what reception he could expect if he turned up at Alkmaar's training ground in his Sweden shirt, Elm replied: "We'll see, we'll see."

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Euro 2012 stories