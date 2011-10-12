By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Midfielder Rasmus Elm plans to
savour the moment when he returns to his Dutch club this week
after helping Sweden to get a shock 3-2 victory over the
Netherlands and qualify for the finals of Euro 2012.
"I'm going to wear my Sweden shirt to training when I get
back to my club this week," a beaming Elm told Reuters after
Sweden defeated the previously unbeaten Netherlands in Group E
on Tuesday to go through as the best group runners-up.
Elm, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, is one of five members of
the Swedish squad who play their club football in the
Netherlands.
The Netherlands had already qualified as group winners,
winning their first nine games on the trot before their shock
defeat to the Swedes, who a year ago had lost 4-1 to them in
Amsterdam.
This time, Sweden came back from 2-1 down with two goals in
two minutes early in the second half.
Asked what reception he could expect if he turned up at
Alkmaar's training ground in his Sweden shirt, Elm replied:
"We'll see, we'll see."
