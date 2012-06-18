By Philip O'Connor
KIEV, June 18 If England want to make sure of
qualifying from Euro 2012 Group D they would do well to focus on
winning their game against Ukraine and not worry about others,
Sweden coach Erik Hamren told a news conference on Monday.
Hamren was asked about possible England concerns that the
Swedes, eliminated from the tournament, would field a weakened
side in their last Group D match against France.
"Make sure you win yourselves," he advised England. "That's
the best thing. “"They can concentrate on themselves and we'll
concentrate on our own game. Our ambition is to get a good
performance and a good result."
Hamren added that the Swedes could be even more dangerous to
France, level with England on four points at the top of the
group, now that the pressure was off.
"We can go out and perform with everything to win and
nothing to lose," he told a news conference.
Hamren will rest forward Johan Elmander, who will be given
time to continue his recovery from a broken foot.
Hamren said the decision was taken with the player and out
of his respect for his club Galatasaray, while midfielder Rasmus
Elm is ill and a decision on his fitness will be taken on the
day of the game.
Hamren said he and his players were eager to give their fans
a good send-off as they head home and he begins preparations for
World Cup qualifiers.
"“It's the last game, and if we win tomorrow we don't have
three points in the World Cup but we have a lot of feelings and
self-confidence when we start the World Cup qualification," he
said.
Midfielder Kim Kallstrom praised the Swedish fans.
"“It's a big tournament, we've waited and prepared for it,
so for us it's about finishing the job and starting to prepare
for the World Cup qualifiers.
"“The support we've had from Swedish supporters has been
fantastic and there'll surely be lots there again tomorrow, it's
a great source of motivation. We're here to play, even if we
can't go through."
Hamren confirmed that defender Olof Mellberg would start
against the French but his future in the national team is
unclear.
“"I have spoken to him about it and he has said that this is
his last tournament, but that doesn't mean he won't play a part
in the qualifiers," Hamren said. We'll see what happens."
