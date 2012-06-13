By Philip O'Connor
KIEV, June 13 The cloud of depression over
Sweden following their opening Euro 2012 defeat by Ukraine
lifted on Wednesday as they held an open training session in
front of thousands of yellow-clad fans at Kiev's Dynamo Stadium.
Coach Erik Hamren said he and his players would "spend the
day “grieving" after the 2-1 Group B loss to the co-hosts on
Monday, but all signs of gloom were gone as he smiled broadly
and waved to the crowd.
The Swedes face England on Friday knowing that defeat would
end their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.
The travelling fans showed their appreciation as the players
took to the pitch with the biggest cheers reserved for team
captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
To the delight of the fans, Zlatan led a jog around the
field to greet them before a warm-up livened up by the crowd's
applause and even some break dancing.
Ibrahimovic sat out much of training as a precautionary
measure to protect a dead leg sustained against Ukraine.
“"He got a hit against Ukraine but it's absolutely no
problem for the match against England," team spokesman Hans
Hultman said.
Among the thousands of Sweden fans on the terraces was
former international central defender Glenn Hysen who told
Reuters he was confident Sweden could recover from their
defensive lapses to beat England.
"“If you look at the goals (against Ukraine), the first one
is a class finish, you can't really say anyone let themselves
down. For the second (defender Mikael) Lustig should have stayed
on the post. But I'm confident we can win.
"“It's going to be a very tough match, and I'd like to see
players with a bit of fighting spirit in there - in with
(Pontus) Wernbloom, in with Jonas Olsson. It'll be tough, but if
the players show that they have balls we can do it," said Hysen,
whose son Tobias is part of the Sweden squad.
Also in attendance was former UEFA president Lennart
Johansson, who said he was proud of Sweden's achievement in
qualifying for Euro 2012.
"“We have done very well to qualify but countries like
Sweden have a hard time holding their ground against the bigger
nations," the 82-year-old told reporters at pitch-side.
“"But England it's a long time since England beat us in a
competitive match and I'm hoping this will be the case on
Friday."
Hamren thanked the travelling fans for their support.
"“We want to win this game on Friday against England, so we
need all the positive energy," he told the crowd over the PA
system.
