KIEV, June 13 The cloud of depression over Sweden following their opening Euro 2012 defeat by Ukraine lifted on Wednesday as they held an open training session in front of thousands of yellow-clad fans at Kiev's Dynamo Stadium.

Coach Erik Hamren said he and his players would "spend the day “grieving" after the 2-1 Group B loss to the co-hosts on Monday, but all signs of gloom were gone as he smiled broadly and waved to the crowd.

The Swedes face England on Friday knowing that defeat would end their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

The travelling fans showed their appreciation as the players took to the pitch with the biggest cheers reserved for team captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

To the delight of the fans, Zlatan led a jog around the field to greet them before a warm-up livened up by the crowd's applause and even some break dancing.

Ibrahimovic sat out much of training as a precautionary measure to protect a dead leg sustained against Ukraine.

“"He got a hit against Ukraine but it's absolutely no problem for the match against England," team spokesman Hans Hultman said.

Among the thousands of Sweden fans on the terraces was former international central defender Glenn Hysen who told Reuters he was confident Sweden could recover from their defensive lapses to beat England.

"“If you look at the goals (against Ukraine), the first one is a class finish, you can't really say anyone let themselves down. For the second (defender Mikael) Lustig should have stayed on the post. But I'm confident we can win.

"“It's going to be a very tough match, and I'd like to see players with a bit of fighting spirit in there - in with (Pontus) Wernbloom, in with Jonas Olsson. It'll be tough, but if the players show that they have balls we can do it," said Hysen, whose son Tobias is part of the Sweden squad.

Also in attendance was former UEFA president Lennart Johansson, who said he was proud of Sweden's achievement in qualifying for Euro 2012.

"“We have done very well to qualify but countries like Sweden have a hard time holding their ground against the bigger nations," the 82-year-old told reporters at pitch-side.

“"But England it's a long time since England beat us in a competitive match and I'm hoping this will be the case on Friday."

Hamren thanked the travelling fans for their support.

"“We want to win this game on Friday against England, so we need all the positive energy," he told the crowd over the PA system. (Editing by Ed Osmond)