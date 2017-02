STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Sweden came from behind to beat Netherlands 3-2 on Tuesday to book their place at Euro 2012 as the qualifying competition's best runners-up.

The Dutch had already qualified, winning nine qualifiers on the trot to secure top spot in Group E.

Kim Kallstrom put Sweden ahead when he curled a free kick into the top corner after 14 minutes, only for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to equalise nine minutes later.

Dirk Kuyt headed the Dutch into the lead five minutes into the second half but Sebastian Larsson levelled with a penalty two minutes later and Ola Toivonen, who plays for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, sent Sweden through three minutes after that when he sidefooted home a rebound from Johan Elmander's shot.