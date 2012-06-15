(Adds more quotes)
* England seal 3-2 victory over Sweden
* Substitute Walcott inspired fightback
* Welbeck nets late winner
* Sweden led through Johnson own goal, Mellberg
By Julien Pretot
KIEV, June 15 England survived a 10-minute
meltdown to move closer to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals when
substitute Theo Walcott scored one goal and set up another to
earn a thrilling 3-2 win over Sweden who were eliminated from
the tournament on Friday.
Walcott levelled in the 64th minute with a fierce shot and
he delivered a fine cross 12 minutes from time for striker Danny
Welbeck to tuck the ball in with a clever backheel and clinch
England's first competitive victory over the Swedes.
England forward Andy Carroll had opened the scoring with a
superb header midway through the first half but Sweden struck
back after halftime thanks to a Glen Johnson own goal and Olof
Mellberg's header.
England are joint top of Group D on four points with France
who beat Ukraine 2-0 earlier on Friday.
Ukraine, who play England in the last round of matches on
Tuesday, are third on three points and Sweden have none.
"I'm delighted to get the winning goal but it was more of a
team performance," Welbeck said.
"At the start of the second half we let in two sloppy goals
and that's something we want to put behind us. Our team spirit
showed and we're delighted to get three points."
Sweden coach Erik Hamren admitted England were the more
effective side.
"The first expression is I'm really disappointed. We have
played in my opinion two really good halves, one ok, one bad,
and we're here with Zero points.
"We did a good game, I'm really proud of the players, we
showed the mentality and the attitude I wanted to see.
"The difference between England and us? They were much more
effective than we were."
Coach Roy Hodgson had brought in Carroll at the expense of
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to exploit Sweden's weakness in the air
and the choice paid off spectacularly midway through the first
half.
PERFECT CROSS
Steven Gerrard whipped in a perfect cross for Carroll to
head powerfully home from near the penalty spot and give England
a deserved advantage.
It spurred Sweden into action but England initially remained
composed.
That calmness vanished, however, early in the second half
when the unmarked Mellberg bundled the ball in after the English
defence had failed to clear an Ibrahimovic attempt in the 49th
minute.
Johnson tried to clear on his line but only could help the
ball into the net.
England were on the ropes and Mellberg delivered another
body blow 10 minutes later when found himself unmarked to head
in Sebastian Larsson's free kick from close range.
Defenders Joleon Lescott and John Terry were nowhere to be
seen and Joe Hart was left stranded on his line.
Sweden's Andreas Isaksson looked much more alert when he
denied Terry with a quick reaction save and Walcott replaced the
ineffective James Milner in the 61St minute to make an immediate
impact.
Sweden failed to clear a corner and the winger's fierce shot
swerved high into the net past a static Isaksson.
Walcott then broke clear down the right flank to set up
Welbeck who neatly diverted the ball into the far corner with
his back to goal and England hung on without undue alarm to take
the three points.
"It was my first appearance in such a high-profile arena,"
Walcott said. "I've been waiting a while. I hope there are more
chances for me."
