KIEV, June 19 Below-par France qualified for the
Euro 2012 quarter-finals as Group D runners-up on Tuesday
despite a superb Zlatan Ibrahimovic strike and a late Sebastian
Larsson goal condemning them to a 2-0 defeat by Sweden.
The French will play holders Spain in the last eight in
Donetsk on Saturday, with group winners England, who beat
co-hosts Ukraine 1-0, facing Italy in Kiev on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic's acrobatic volley from just inside the area,
the striker swivelling to meet Larsson's cross, put
already-eliminated Sweden ahead on 54 minutes in what will be a
strong contender for goal of the tournament.
Lethargic France, grateful to keeper Hugo Lloris for some
important saves to stop them falling further behind, came to
life in the last 20 minutes but Sweden secured victory when
Larsson followed up to score after substitute Samuel Holmen
struck the crossbar.
