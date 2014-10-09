STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Ola Toivonen's second-half goal crowned a gutsy fight back to give Sweden a 1-1 draw with Russia in their Group G Euro 2016 qualifier at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Thursday.

Russia took the lead in the 10th minute when Alexsandr Kokorin surged through the middle before cutting back onto his right foot and rolling the ball tantalisingly through the legs of a defender and past the despairing dive of Andreas Isaksson.

Sweden wasted the perfect opportunity to equalise three minutes later when Jimmy Durmaz was upended in the box by Igor Smolnikov, but keeper Igor Akinfeev threw himself to his right to push away Sebastian Larsson's well-struck penalty.

In for the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Toivonen pulled Sweden level in the 49th minute, turning home Durmaz's low cross before being replaced by Johan Elmander eight minutes later after injuring a hamstring. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Mark Meadows)