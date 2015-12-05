Dec 5 Sweden factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding pot for the draw:

Pot Three

How they qualified:

After finishing third in Group G behind Austria and Russia, the Swedes claimed a 4-3 aggregate win in a playoff against Scandinavian rivals Denmark, with captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting three of their four goals over the two legs.

Sweden were expected to qualify automatically but the Austrians were far better than most predicted and two defeats in four days in September, to Russia and Austria, who beat the Swedes 4-1 in Stockholm, meant they had to qualify through the playoffs.

Coach Erik Hamren:

After a modest playing career, the 58-year-old Hamren made a name for himself as a coach in Scandinavia, winning league titles with Aalborg and Rosenborg Trondheim in Denmark and Norway respectively.

He helped his side bounce back from the two crushing defeats against Russia and Austria in September to make the playoffs, but is often the subject of media criticism for his team selection and tactics.

Sweden's prospects:

The Swedes finished bottom of their group at Euro 2012 and, having failed to put on convincing performances against their main group rivals in qualifying, they may well flop again.

However, if Zlatan Ibrahimovic stays fit and in form, his goals and almost insatiable desire to win could carry them into the knockout stage, although this is a squad that lacks players regularly performing at the highest level in Europe.

Previous tournaments:

Sweden have made it to the finals five times, starting when they hosted the tournament and reached the semi-finals in 1992, still their best placing. They made it to the quarters in 2004, but other than that have failed to get beyond the group stage.

1992 semis; 2000 group stage; 2004 quarter-finals; 2008 group stage; 2012 group stage.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

50/1 (Editing by Mike Collett)