STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Sweden ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As the best of the nine runners-up in the qualifying competition, Sweden joined the group winners in the finals without the need to go through the playoffs.

P W D L F A Pts

Netherlands 10 9 0 1 37 8 27

Sweden 10 8 0 2 31 11 24

Hungary 10 6 1 3 22 14 19

Finland 10 3 1 6 16 16 10

Moldova 10 3 0 7 12 16 9

San Marino 10 0 0 10 0 53 0

Results:

2010

Sept 3 Hungary H Won 2-0 (Wernbloom 2)

Sept 7 San Marino H Won 6-0 (Ibrahimovic 2, D Simoncini

og, A Simoncini og, Granqvist,

Berg)

Oct 12 Netherlands A Lost 1-4 (Granqvist)

2011

March 29 Moldova H Won 2-1 (Lustig, S. Larsson)

June 3 Moldova A Won 4-1 (Elmander 2, Toivonen

Gerndt)

June 7 Finland H Won 5-0 (Ibrahimovic 3,

Kallstrom, Bajrami)

Sept 2 Hungary A Lost 1-2 (Wilhelmsson)

Sept 6 San Marino A Won 5-0 (Wilhelmsson 2,

Kallstrom, M.Olsson

Hysen)

Oct 7 Finland A Won 2-1 (S.Larsson, M.Olsson)

Oct 11 Netherlands H Won 3-2 (Kallstrom, S.Larsson

pen, Toivonen)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (5 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 4 (1992, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Semi-finalists (as hosts) 1992

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 18th

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Croatia, Greece and Portugal

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Erik Hamren

Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Prospects: Sweden are over-reliant on their skipper and best player Ibrahimovic, who can be either brilliant or anonymous on any given day.

However, they have plenty of other good quality players like midfielder Sebastian Larsson, but getting further than the quarter-finals would be a major surprise.

