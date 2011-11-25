STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Sweden ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: As the best of the nine runners-up in the
qualifying competition, Sweden joined the group winners in the
finals without the need to go through the playoffs.
P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 10 9 0 1 37 8 27
Sweden 10 8 0 2 31 11 24
Hungary 10 6 1 3 22 14 19
Finland 10 3 1 6 16 16 10
Moldova 10 3 0 7 12 16 9
San Marino 10 0 0 10 0 53 0
Results:
2010
Sept 3 Hungary H Won 2-0 (Wernbloom 2)
Sept 7 San Marino H Won 6-0 (Ibrahimovic 2, D Simoncini
og, A Simoncini og, Granqvist,
Berg)
Oct 12 Netherlands A Lost 1-4 (Granqvist)
2011
March 29 Moldova H Won 2-1 (Lustig, S. Larsson)
June 3 Moldova A Won 4-1 (Elmander 2, Toivonen
Gerndt)
June 7 Finland H Won 5-0 (Ibrahimovic 3,
Kallstrom, Bajrami)
Sept 2 Hungary A Lost 1-2 (Wilhelmsson)
Sept 6 San Marino A Won 5-0 (Wilhelmsson 2,
Kallstrom, M.Olsson
Hysen)
Oct 7 Finland A Won 2-1 (S.Larsson, M.Olsson)
Oct 11 Netherlands H Won 3-2 (Kallstrom, S.Larsson
pen, Toivonen)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (5 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 4 (1992, 2000, 2004, 2008)
European Championship Honours: Semi-finalists (as hosts)
1992
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 18th
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Croatia, Greece and
Portugal
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Erik Hamren
Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Prospects: Sweden are over-reliant on their skipper and best
player Ibrahimovic, who can be either brilliant or anonymous on
any given day.
However, they have plenty of other good quality players
like midfielder Sebastian Larsson, but getting further than the
quarter-finals would be a major surprise.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)