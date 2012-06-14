By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, June 13
KRAKOW, June 13 Roy Hodgson may wonder if he is
looking into a footballing mirror in Kiev on Friday when he
travels back to the future as England meet Sweden in their Euro
2012 Group D clash.
The new England manager, who began his long coaching career
with a series of Swedish clubs, is fondly remembered by many of
the Scandinavian nation's fans as the unofficial godfather of
their national team's consistency and success.
His establishment in Sweden of an orthodox, if defensive,
4-4-2 system, based on the then-traditional England approach,
was widely copied after he guided Malmo to the domestic
championship in 1986 and 1988.
Having adopted a similar system, Sweden were beaten
semi-finalists on home soil at Euro 92 and then finished third
at the 1994 World Cup finals, achievements that followed
Hodgson's two four-year spells in a country where he is still
respected.
But, like Swedish counterpart Erik Hamren, Hodgson knows
that football is no respecter of age or reputations, especially
when it is reduced to a close contest between two teams of
similar strengths and styles who know each other well.
After their 1-1 draw with France in Donetsk, England have a
point in the bank and will seek to improve and snatch a decisive
victory. Sweden, defeated 2-1 by co-hosts Ukraine in Kiev, know
they must win to keep alive hopes of reaching the last eight.
This suggests both sides will attack and an open game is in
prospect, but lovers of beautiful football should be warned that
this collision of similarities is more likely to resemble an
English Premier League slug-fest than a purists' fiesta.
The Swedes have never lost to England in a competitive
fixture - though many have been dreary 0-0 draws - while the
English may take heart from their 1-0 win at Wembley last
November, their first against the Swedes since 1968.
Hodgson, however, believes he has the players and the
know-how to end that spell of Swedish supremacy, even if he is
forced to rotate his players with the final group game, against
Ukraine in Donetsk next Tuesday, in mind.
TEAM FRESHNESS
"I will have to assess the freshness of my team and see
whether they are able to do it again," said Hodgson this week.
"Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard are both over 30 and had to
work really hard (against France). I'm not the only coach
wondering, 'Can they do it every four days?'"
In that light - and with no real injury concerns - Hodgson
may bring in Jordan Henderson for Parker, alongside captain
Gerrard, and leave out winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18, as he
seeks to preserve the balance in midfield.
"But," he added, "my gut feeling, after a good recovery day
on Tuesday, a sensible training day on Wednesday and sensible
recovery day on Thursday, is that it will be very hard for me to
leave people out..."
Hodgson also knows that suspended striker Wayne Rooney will
be available for the Ukraine game when he may be in a better
position to make changes to his team lineup.
If all that gives Sweden few clues, it will make little
difference to their approach as Hamren also considers
consolidating his midfield by recalling veteran Anders Svensson.
He may also draft in Johan Elmander up front to give Zlatan
Ibrahimovic more freedom to roam.
"We're going to try to go a long way in this tournament, but
now it's cup matches," said Hamren. "It's a cup match against
England - it's win or bust."
(Reporting By Tim Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)