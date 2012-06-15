KIEV, June 15 A clever Danny Welbeck goal fired England to a 3-2 comeback victory against Sweden in a pulsating Euro 2012 game on Friday that put them joint top of Group D with France and eliminated the Swedes.

Striker Andy Carroll, in the starting lineup in place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, rewarded coach Roy Hodgson's faith with a stunning 23rd-minute header to put England ahead in an action-packed encounter.

But a Glen Johnson own goal and a close-range header from an unmarked Olof Mellberg after the break put Sweden 2-1 ahead before substitute Theo Walcott sent a swerving effort through a crowd of players past unsighted Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson.

Walcott's pace then took him past the defence in the 78th minute and he squared for Welbeck to score with a deft backheel with his back to goal to snatch the three points and England's first victory over Sweden in a competitive international.

England and France are top with four points, co-hosts Ukraine have three and Sweden are bottom with none. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)