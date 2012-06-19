June 19 Karim Benzema's club coach Jose Mourinho
once labelled him a pussy cat rather than the hunting dog he was
looking for and France will need the latter version of the
striker to show up if they are to go far at Euro 2012.
Apart from two assists in the 2-0 Group D victory against
co-hosts Ukraine, Benzema has been a disappointment and was
ineffective in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by already eliminated Sweden
as a below-par France reached the quarter-finals as group
runners-up behind England.
They will face world and European champions Spain in the
last eight in Donetsk on Saturday.
Coach Laurent Blanc must have had high hopes that Benzema
would reproduce the form he showed during a fine season with
Spanish champions Real Madrid, when he netted 21 league goals,
seven in the Champions League and three in the King's Cup.
However, Blanc has the 24-year-old dropping deeper to
collect the ball than he is used to and opponents have found it
relatively easy to thwart his attempts to create space to shoot
or link up with playmakers Franck Ribery and Samir Nasri.
Tuesday's game was a case in point as Benzema made several
probing runs at the bank of yellow Swedish shirts in front of
him but either failed to test goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson,
missed the target or had his attempts blocked.
He saw plenty of the ball and his work rate could not be
faulted but it just did not happen for him against a resolute
Sweden defence.
STUNNING VOLLEY
The contrast with Zlatan Ibrahimovic was striking.
The inconsistent Sweden captain fired his side ahead with a
stunning volley in the 54th minute in Kiev, producing the goods
a little too late with the Scandinavians already out of
contention.
However, he became the first player to score at least twice
at three separate European Championships having also netted in
the opening defeat by Ukraine.
Asked about Benzema, Blanc told a news conference: "Like all
goalscorers he needs to score goals.
"He wants to, he might be frustrated because he can't find
the back of net.
"He tried a lot and could have scored but did not, like the
other players. I hope he gets off the mark in the quarter-final
against Spain."
Benzema was left out of France's 2010 World Cup squad at a
time when he was struggling to settle at Real following a
high-profile move from Olympique Lyon in 2009.
However, Mourinho's cat comparison appeared to sting him
into life and he slimmed down and sharpened up to move ahead of
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain in the pecking order for the centre
forward position.
A stint at a high-performance clinic in Italy helped him get
into shape and a leaner, meaner version of Benzema caused havoc
among La Liga defences and fed hungrily off the service of team
mates Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Kaka and Angel Di Maria.
Perhaps the pressure of a nation's expectations is proving
too much for him at Euro 2012 or international defenders are
just that much better than those he faces in La Liga.
Whatever the case, France will need Benzema to spark into
life if they are to repeat their Euro triumphs of 1984 and 2000.
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot in Kiev, editing by Mark
Meadows)